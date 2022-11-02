Packers activate RB Kylin Hill from PUP list

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers announced that they have officially activated running back Kylin Hill from the physically unable to perform list. Hill started the season on the PUP as he was still recovering from a 2021 ACL injury that ended his rookie season short.

Prior to his injury, Hill was the team’s third running back and a kick returner for the Packers. Earlier this week, Patrick Taylor was waived by Green Bay, which opened up the third running back role back for Hill. It has yet to be determined if Hill will return kicks for the team, a role that has recently been filled by cornerback Keisean Nixon.

Hill began practicing with the team on October 12th, which started a three-week window for him to practice with the squad without being a member of the 53-man roster. Today marked the day that the Packers needed to decide to either activate Hill or allow Hill to revert to the injured reserve, a decision that was foretold by Taylor’s release.

No corresponding roster moves were made as the Packers’ roster was down to 51 players before the activation. That means that Green Bay still has an open roster spot on their active roster, which may be used this week to activate inside linebacker Krys Barnes (ankle) from the injured reserve. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that this was a possibility.

The assumption is that if/when Taylor passes through waivers later today that he will revert to Green Bay’s practice squad. The Packers have an opening on their practice squad following their release of outside linebacker Kobe Jones. Taylor is eligible to be elevated from the practice squad one more time this season without being activated to the 53-man roster, so there’s a chance that Hill could be inactive against the Detroit Lions as he continues his recovery.