Packers Injury Update: 5 miss Wednesday’s practice

The Green Bay Packers were missing left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot) and receiver Christian Watson (concussion) in their opening practice of the week on Wednesday. Campbell and Watson left Sunday Night Football with injuries while Jean-Charles and Jenkins missed last week’s action entirely, so this was hardly a surprise.

According to the team, Jenkins’ injury stems from being stepped on in practice on Thursday. Per head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday, the team believed that Jenkins was going to be able to go until he tested out his foot 90 minutes before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills. In that same presser, LaFleur was non-commital about Campbell’s status against the Detroit Lions this week. If Campbell misses the game, the assumption is that Isaiah McDuffie, who saw the first extended playing time of his career on defense last Sunday, will make the start next to rookie Quay Walker. LaFleur also mentioned that the team could bring inside linebacker Krys Barnes (ankle) off of the injured reserve this week. The Packers have an open spot on their 53-man roster even after the activation of running back Kylin Hill (knee) from the physically unable to perform list.

Beyond the non-participants, receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) were limited in practice today. Lazard missed last week’s game after injuring his shoulder against the Washington Commanders. He was a non-participant in practices throughout last week. This is the first Wednesday practice that Rodgers has participated in since his injury in London on the game’s last-second Hail Mary attempt. Smith’s injury is new and there have been no details on when it occurred or to what extent he’s injured.

Like the Packers, the Lions are fairly banged up right now. Seven of their players were non-participants in practice today: cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), tackle Matt Nelson (calf), cornerback A.J. Parker (hip), tackle Penei Sewell (personal), running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) and tight end Brock Wright (concussion.) Four others, linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), center Frank Ragnow (foot) and receiver Josh Reynolds (back), were limited on Wednesday. The biggest injury to watch this week on Detroit’s side of the injury report is Swift, a Pro Bowl talent who received five carries last week after missing the last month of football.