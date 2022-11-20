NFL Week 11 Sunday Schedule: Cowboys and Vikings battle for NFC positioning

The Green Bay Packers are mostly dead — still slightly alive — in the race for an NFC playoff spot, but it will take a miracle to bring them back into contention. Their loss on Thursday night to the Tennessee Titans sent them to 4-7 and dashed any remaining realistic hopes of making a postseason run.

Such is not the case for other teams around the NFC, though, and today the big matchup of the day finds two of the stronger contenders in the conference playing one another. In the late afternoon window, the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off a tough loss to the Packers last Thursday but are still well-positioned for a playoff berth.

That game is the big one on the schedule, though Sunday Night Football gets a solid AFC West matchup. That game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers squaring off, following the contest being flexed into prime time in place of the Bengals-Steelers matchup that was there previously.

Join us all day as we follow along with all of the games across the NFL.