 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 11 Sunday Schedule: Cowboys and Vikings battle for NFC positioning

Then in prime time, the Chiefs and Chargers go at it with LA trying to claw back into the AFC West race.

By Evan "Tex" Western
/ new
NFL: OCT 31 Cowboys at Vikings Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are mostly dead — still slightly alive — in the race for an NFC playoff spot, but it will take a miracle to bring them back into contention. Their loss on Thursday night to the Tennessee Titans sent them to 4-7 and dashed any remaining realistic hopes of making a postseason run.

Such is not the case for other teams around the NFC, though, and today the big matchup of the day finds two of the stronger contenders in the conference playing one another. In the late afternoon window, the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off a tough loss to the Packers last Thursday but are still well-positioned for a playoff berth.

That game is the big one on the schedule, though Sunday Night Football gets a solid AFC West matchup. That game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers squaring off, following the contest being flexed into prime time in place of the Bengals-Steelers matchup that was there previously.

Join us all day as we follow along with all of the games across the NFL.

NFL Week 11 Sunday

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
Philadelphia Eagles Indianapolis Colts 12:00 PM CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
New York Jets New England Patriots 12:00 PM CBS Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Cleveland Browns Buffalo Bills 12:00 PM CBS Highmark Stadium Buffalo, NY
Detroit Lions New York Giants 12:00 PM FOX MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons 12:00 PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Los Angeles Rams New Orleans Saints 12:00 PM FOX Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
Washington Commanders Houston Texans 12:00 PM FOX NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Carolina Panthers Baltimore Ravens 12:00 PM FOX M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD
Las Vegas Raiders Denver Broncos 3:05 PM FOX Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO
Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings 3:25 PM CBS U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers 3:25 PM CBS Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 PM NBC SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...