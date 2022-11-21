Monday Cheese Curds: The struggle is real

The autopsy on the 2022 Packers will be interesting, but I don’t know if we’ll ever get a full answer to why this season played out as it did. Every issue the Packers have seems to have a related issue (or two or three) that make the initial problem worse or allow it to pop up in the first place.

For instance, consider the Packers’ offensive struggles. It’s one thing to just say “the offense is bad, and it’s Aaron Rodgers’ fault” because that’s true, but it’s also not a full picture. The offensive line has been putrid for long stretches (remember the Jake Hanson era?), and the receiving corps would have taken some time to gel even without injuries to Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb and, eventually, Romeo Doubs.

I think there’s value in pointing out individual issues. Aaron Rodgers is paid what he is to elevate the offense. He should be graded accordingly, and there should be ongoing conversations about whether he is still able to do that. But it’s not the only thing plaguing the Packers, and trying to discuss individual issues in a vacuum probably isn’t that helpful, either.

Aaron Rodgers — he hasn’t been good! Here are some numbers that show why and how.

Tickets are expensive, but the saving grace here is that the concessions aren’t too bad. At least, not compared to a lot of other stadium food around the league.

Week 11 was another wild one.

CBS thinks a 185-pound wide receiver will fix the Packers’ offense.

Every new noun and verb makes this headline more interesting.