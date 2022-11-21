Monday Night Football, Week 11: 49ers v. Cardinals picks & TV/streaming info

The final game of the NFL’s week 11 schedule is also the final international game of the season. Tonight on Monday Night Football, the 49ers and Cardinals face off in Mexico City in a game that will be crucial for the NFC West divisional race.

Currently, the 49ers are a half-game back of the division-leading Seattle Seahawks, who were idle this week. Arizona is one-and-a-half games back of San Francisco, but a win for the Cardinals would pull them even with the 49ers in the win column with the two teams set to play again in their season finale.

Join us tonight to watch and follow along with the game and check out our picks below.

WHO?

San Francisco 49ers (5-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

WHEN?

Monday, November 21, 2022

7:15 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Estadio Azteca

Mexico City, Mexico

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Standard Broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Alternate Broadcast: ESPN2

Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL+ app

Odds:

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

APC Game Picks