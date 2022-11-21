2022 NFL Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday Night Football is a make-or-break game for the Green Bay Packers. Based on the opening moneyline, the Packers have a 30 percent chance of pulling the upset against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. If Green Bay does manage to win, though, their playoff chances will jump from six percent to 16 percent, per FiveThirtyEight’s model. If the Eagles win, the Packers’ postseason projection drops down to just three percent.

While Philadelphia does have the best record in the NFL, they’ve posted a negative point differential over the last two weeks as they’ve lost to the Washington Commanders and barely snuck by the Indianapolis Colts with a one-point win on Sunday. Can the Packers catch the Eagles while they’re down? It would go a long way to keep Green Bay’s season alive for another week.

Unlike last week’s game, it’s not expected to snow at Lambeau on Sunday night. Weather.com currently projects a partly cloudy gameday around 27 degrees with 5 to 10 MPH winds and a 10 percent chance of rain or snow. Hopefully, that means a better performance out of the kicking game for the Packers. Against the Tennessee Titans, kicker Mason Crosby struggled to hit kickoffs deep and punter Pat O’Donnell didn’t fair much better.

Injuries to keep an eye on in this game will be to inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), inside linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) and receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle.) Campbell and Doubs have missed several weeks with their injuries and were non-participants in practice in the lead-up to the Titans game. With that being said, they weren’t ever placed on the injured reserve and we’re approaching the tail-end of what would have been the end of the four-week window that they would have missed if they were placed on the injured reserve. Hopefully, the extended rest will have served them well. Walker left Thursday’s game and did not return to action. With Campbell out, Walker was the defensive signal-caller for the defense over the past few weeks.

Currently, the Packers are seven-point underdogs on DraftKings.