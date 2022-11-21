For Cheddar or Wurst: Packers sinking after Titan-ic loss to Tennessee

Hope is fleeting and nowhere has that more true than with the Green Bay Packers this season.

Only four days after the Packers seemingly shook themselves out of the doldrums with a comeback win over the Cowboys, Green Bay reverted to its prior form and lost 27-17 at home against the Tennessee Titans.

The Packers now sit at 4-7 and are third in the NFC North after the Detroit Lions were the only team in the division to win a game this week.

The script was a familiar one for Packers fans. Inconsistency on offense and incompetence on defense marred another loss and Green Bay’s season is really on life support now.

In the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst, Kris and Lindsay once again wade through the garbage of another Packers’ loss, one Lindsay had to witness in person!

They sing the praises of Christian Watson and rail once again about Aaron Rodgers’ performance while also starting to question Matt LaFleur’s leadership decisions.

It’s been more bad than good for the Packers this season but there are still rays of hope and that’s what we’ll be looking for to get through the rest of this lost season.

It’s For Cheddar Or Wurst for Packers fans this season and we’ll be here to talk it out with you the rest of the way.