Packers Reacts Survey: Week 12

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Earlier this week, Acme Packing Company wrote a post asking if running back Aaron Jones is going to be the only member of the Green Bay Packers invited to the “Pro Bowl Games” this season. What do you say? Following the season-ending injury to outside linebacker Rashan Gary, it’s difficult to point to another player worth the Pro Bowl title this season.

The other major question we have for you this week is where the Packers will finish in the NFC North. Obviously, a 4-7 start is less than ideal and puts the team in a position where they’re going to need outside help to make it to the playoffs in January. Still, placement in the NFC North will help decide Green Bay’s schedule in 2023. Currently, the Packers are sitting in third place in the North between the 4-6 Detroit Lions and the 3-7 Chicago Bears. Where will they end up?

After a gut-punching loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, we don’t expect you have the same confidence in the Packers that you came in with last week off of a win against the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, that win over former head coach Mike McCarthy might have been the peak of the 2022 season.