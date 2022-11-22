Tuesday Cheese Curds: One game at a time

The Packers are making much of their playoff-like approach to the rest of the season. I applaud the effort, albeit with a bit of a suppressed smirk.
The focus is great! The idea of maximum effort going into defeating exactly one opponent is what they should strive for all the time.
But I can’t help but laugh a little bit. Yes, the Packers should focus only on the game ahead of them. Of course, they should! They’ve had enough trouble getting even a single win at a time that looking beyond any opponent would be foolish. On top of that, they haven’t won consecutive games since Weeks 3 and 4. Asking for more than one at a time would be silly.
At least they’re saying the right things, I guess.
Packers taking ‘one-game season’ approach to final stretch | Packers.com
It’s simple: all the Packers have to do is win six games in a row and get some help. Then a playoff berth is theirs!
Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans | Packers Wire
Walker has been up and down this year, but he seems to be pointed in the right direction.
NFL Week 12 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, underachievers | ESPN
Hey, at least the Packers are still on the right side of 20.
Pollard, Perine, and the NFL’s Top Receiving Backs | Football Outsiders
Two running backs had remarkable games as pass catchers this weekend.
Kidderminster man catches giant goldfish | BBC
The headline: a guy catches a giant goldfish. The story: the goldfish is a well-known local fishing legend and is lovingly called “the Carrot” by those who have seen him.
