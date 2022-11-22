Packers work out 6 on Tuesday, including WR Geronimo Allison

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers worked out the following players on Tuesday: receiver Geronimo Allison, receiver Danny Davis, tackle Sage Doxtater, tackle Derek Kerstetter, tackle Sam Schlueter and center Chris Owens. That’s right, that Geronimo Allison.

Allison played three seasons for the Packers and recorded 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns with Green Bay. More recently, he’s spent time with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons but has not recorded a reception since he left Green Bay after the 2019 season.

Davis is also a former Packer who was released during the team’s cut down to an 80-man roster this past summer. He recorded a touchdown in Green Bay’s preseason debut in 2022 but missed Week 2’s action with an injury and was let go. Davis is a former Wisconsin Badger who made 27 starts for the in-state program.

It’s interesting that the Packers brought in multiple receivers that have already played under head coach Matt LaFleur, as Green Bay currently rosters four practice squad receivers: Juwann Winfree, Travis Fulgham, Dede Westbrook and Jeff Cotton. Winfree and Fulgham have been on the practice squad all season, with Winfree even being elevated three times in 2022, while Westbrook was signed last week and Cotton was signed two weeks ago.

Doxtater was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and saw some playing time at left tackle for the team this summer. Unfortunately, he was injured during the preseason and was let go with an injury settlement. He most recently spent a week on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Derek Kerstetter is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.78 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 264 out of 1185 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/NVt2i5S2s2 #RAS pic.twitter.com/Yr00YtJqfw — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2022

Kerstetter played both tackle and center at Texas at the college level and was one of the better pass blockers in college football during his time with the Longhorns, according to Pro Football Focus. He originally signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent and later worked out for the New England Patriots and Houston Texans.

Like Doxtater, Schlueter was waived in August with an injury settlement. He spent the preseason with the San Francisco 49ers and later worked out for the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. All three of those offensive staffs have crossover with LaFleur’s system.

Chris Owens is a OC prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 3.16 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 366 out of 534 OC from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/jM8LK99Ha9 #RAS https://t.co/DRnCJyOd3m pic.twitter.com/6Db4dDlH19 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2022

Owens, an Alabama product, has also played both tackle and center like Kerstetter. He originally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent and received a $5,000 signing bonus to sign with them, which is somewhat notable for an undrafted player. He was released in mid-August and was picked up by the New York Giants, where he spent a week. He was recently the third-highest offensive line pick in last week’s XFL draft.

Green Bay doesn’t roster a single offensive lineman on their 16-man practice squad, but the team does roster 10 offensive linemen on their 53-man roster. It’s possible that the Packers can drop to nine offensive linemen as outside linebacker Tipa Galeai is expected to return to the active roster soon from the injured reserve. Tackle Luke Tenuta, who was claimed by Green Bay in October, has yet to suit up for a regular season game.

As of now, the team has yet to announce a signing from this set of workouts.