Early on, Romeo Doubs was the star of the group. Then Samori Toure struck with a big play. Now it’s Christian Watson who has taken the NFL by storm over the last two weeks.

The Green Bay Packers’ trio of rookie receivers have all had their moments this season, but rarely — never, really — have they been productive at the same time. Watson’s breakout has been a welcome one with him finally getting healthy, but the team should be looking forward to Doubs getting back on the field following his ankle injury from a few weeks ago.

Of course, if the Packers can’t get pull off an upset on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, any realistic chance of making the postseason vanishes. At that point, the receivers won’t be the only group of young players whom the Packers start evaluating. Still, the question remains whether or not Jordan Love is one of those players who will start getting more playing time if the Packers are eliminated.

But regardless of who’s throwing the football, look for the rookie receiver trio to start getting more playing time together — after all, they’re now the only three receivers on the roster who have contracts that run beyond 2022.

