Packers Injury Report: Aaron Rodgers confirms he has a broken thumb

The injury reports for the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t be more different leading up to their Sunday Night Football matchup. On Wednesday, the Packers listed 16 players on their injury report, including many who were listed as non-participants or limited participants due to illness. In contrast, the Eagles only had one player listed on their side of the report: reserve cornerback Josh Jobe, who was limited with a hamstring injury.

The non-participants for Green Bay today were tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), safety Tariq Carpenter (illness), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), safety Rudy Ford (illness), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and tackle Rasheed Walker (illness.) All of the illness designations are new, but none of the injuries are. Still, it’s disappointing that Campbell and Doubs have yet to practice with the team since their injuries, as the team elected not to use a four-week injured reserve stint for them that would have saved the Packers a couple of roster spots while they recovered. Bakhtiari and Jenkins are expected to play against the Eagles, as they’ve routinely missed practices this season for the rest and recovery of their knee injuries.

Players listed as limited on Wednesday were inside linebacker Krys Barnes (hand), receiver Randall Cobb (illness), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), running back Aaron Jones (shin/glute), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb.) The only new injury in the group is to Barnes, who is expected to be the starting inside linebacker next to rookie Quay Walker if Campbell can’t play against the Eagles. Jones was on the injury report last week with a shin injury but the glute designation is new.

Aaron Rodgers confirmed today his right thumb has been broken since Week 5, when the injury happened on the last play in London.



Rodgers also confirmed today that he does have a broken thumb, which has been a point of speculation in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Rodgers was asked if he had a broken thumb on The Pat McAfee Show but wouldn’t directly answer the question. The reigning back-to-back MVP (for now) stated he will not have surgery on the thumb, either in-season or in the off-season. Yesterday, Rodgers said he also won’t be wearing a glove on this throwing hand this year.

There’s a new Packer in town: outside linebacker Justin Hollins, who was claimed on Wednesday via the Los Angeles Rams. He will make his debut in practice on Thursday. The corresponding roster move made by Green Bay to add Hollins was waiving running back Patrick Taylor, who has two practice squad elevations remaining in 2022 if he passes through waivers and re-signs to the Packers’ practice squad.