APC NFL Picks, Thanksgiving 2022: Predictions for Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, & Patriots-Vikings

Thanksgiving Day’s games for 2022 have some more intrigue than most football fans expected heading into this season.

The Detroit Lions historically host one Thanksgiving Day game and were not expected to be much competition, especially facing a Buffalo Bills team that many predicted would be the class of the AFC. However, coming into Week 12, the Lions are riding a three-game winning streak, moving to 4-6 on the season, while the Bills have dropped a few surprising games lately and sit at 7-3.

Later on in the afternoon, the surprising New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional clash with the Giants also exceeding expectations. Both of these two teams sit at 7-3 heading into this week’s games, in a tie for second place in the NFC East behind the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas already beat the Giants in the two teams’ first meeting this year, however, so the G-man will be looking to even up the season series or fall a game back of Dallas and lose the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Finally, the night game features another NFC North team, the Minnesota Vikings, whose record is far exceeding their overall quality of play. Minnesota will host the New England Patriots, who are 6-4 in the only division in the AFC to have four teams with winning records.

Here are APC’s picks for today’s games, and make sure to come back and join us later today for all of the games.