NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 Schedule: TV/streaming info for BUF-DET, NYG-DAL, NE-MIN

Happy Thanksgiving Day to all! Today’s holiday of family, food, and football renews the NFL’s annual tradition of taking over the day, and although there is some World Cup soccer to compete with early on, the gridiron will dominate the televisions across the United States as usual.

Today’s three games offer some intrigue, even though two of them have point spreads of more than a touchdown. First up is the early kickoff from Detroit, where the suddenly-hot Lions host one of the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Then the Dallas Cowboys host a surprising divisional rival in the late afternoon kickoff before a matchup of teams with winning records in the nightcap between the Patriots and Vikings.

Join us here in the comments to discuss all of today’s if you need a break from your families, and have a great holiday!

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

Kickoff Time: 12:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Central)

TV Channel: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Odds (via DraftKings): Bills -9.5

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff Time: 4:30 PM Eastern (3:30 PM Central)

TV Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Odds (via DraftKings): Cowboys -10

Kickoff Time: 8:20 PM Eastern (7:20 PM Central)

TV Channel: NBC

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Odds (via DraftKings): Vikings -2.5