Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Eagles with Brandon Lee Gowton

The Green Bay Packers are facing an absolute must-win game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers’ playoff chances can soar up to 28 percent or drop down to 1 percent depending on the result of Week 12’s games, which the most impactful matchup being the one they’re going to play.

To help us break down that game, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, our sister site covering the Eagles, joined Justis Mosqueda this week to hit on the game from all angles.

Since this podcast was recorded, quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that he has been playing through a broken thumb, which he has been holding close to the vest since the Packers’ trip to London. It’s also worth noting that Green Bay has been hit with some sort of bug, as five new players were non-participants or limited participants in practice due to an illness listing on Wednesday. In total, 16 Packers are on the injury report, currently, while only one Eagle is on their list.

Philadelphia is a seven-point home favorite as of Thanksgiving after the line opened up with the Eagles being 6.5-point favorites on Sunday. The implied probability of the moneyline translates to about a 30 percent chance that the Packers pull off the upset in Week 12.

Timestamps

0:00: Your ideal Thanksgiving plate.

1:45: The Eagles just keep winning and keep adding players.

10:20: Who are the real contenders in the NFC this year?

21:30: Are we sure Jalen Hurts is a different quarterback now?

30:35: Eagles offense vs Packers defense.

45:20: Eagles defense vs Packers offense.

52:00: Game predictions.

