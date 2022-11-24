Packers Injury Report: TE Robert Tonyan misses practice with illness

On Thursday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that the illness that’s floating around the Packers’ locker room this week is the flu. On Wednesday, safety Tariq Carpenter, receiver Randall Cobb, kicker Mason Crosby, safety Rudy Ford and tackle Rasheed Walker were either limited or non-participants in practice with a listed illness. Today, tight end Robert Tonyan joined the group after being a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The good news, though, is that Carpenter and Ford returned to practice as full participants on Thursday, meaning they’ll likely be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. No new injuries were reported by the team on Thanksgiving.

Inside linebacker Krys Barnes (hand) was a full participant today after missing yesterday’s practice. This is notable because he likely will start in place of De’Vondre Campbell (knee), who LaFleur claimed is progressing in his recovery but has still yet to return to the practice field since going down against the Buffalo Bills in October. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) also had improved statuses from Wednesday to Thursday, which was expected. Yesterday, Rodgers admitted that he had been playing with a broken thumb since the Hail Mary in London, information that had not been disclosed to the public until now.

The Packers also recently gave tackle Caleb Jones a destination to return off of the non-football injury illness list this week. This starts a three-week window for him to practice with the team without Green Bay having to use a 53-man roster spot for him. Jones has been battling mononucleosis. He was originally placed on the non-football illness list in Week 4 and only returned to practice on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the only Eagle on the injury report was backup cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring), who was a limited participant. His status didn’t change on Thursday, but receivers A.J. Brown (illness) and DeVonta Smith (knee) were added to the list today. Brown was a non-participant in Philadelphia's practice while Smith was limited.