College Football Black Friday Schedule: AAC title game spot on the line in Tulane-Cincinnati

Over the last few years, Black Friday has become a day of college football almost as much as it is a celebration of retail shopping. More and more intriguing games are scheduled for this day each year, including a number of in-state rivalries, particularly some that cross conference lines.

This year, however, perhaps the most interesting game comes in the American Athletic Conference, where #19 Tulane visits #24 Cincinnati. The winner of that game will go on to host the conference’s championship game, since the two teams come into Friday in a tie for the top spot in the conference at 6-1. The loser of that game still has a chance to make next week’s title game depending on other games on Saturday, but there are some complex tiebreaker scenarios that could come into play.

Meanwhile, in-state and border rivalries will also kick off today, including the likes of NC State-North Carolina and Florida-Florida State. Join us all day for all of the college football action while you’re not paying attention to the World Cup, which finds the United States playing England at 2 PM Eastern.