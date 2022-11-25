 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Black Friday Schedule: AAC title game spot on the line in Tulane-Cincinnati

An early Black Friday game will help decide at least one of the teams to play in the AAC’s championship next week.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Tulane v Cincinnati

Over the last few years, Black Friday has become a day of college football almost as much as it is a celebration of retail shopping. More and more intriguing games are scheduled for this day each year, including a number of in-state rivalries, particularly some that cross conference lines.

This year, however, perhaps the most interesting game comes in the American Athletic Conference, where #19 Tulane visits #24 Cincinnati. The winner of that game will go on to host the conference’s championship game, since the two teams come into Friday in a tie for the top spot in the conference at 6-1. The loser of that game still has a chance to make next week’s title game depending on other games on Saturday, but there are some complex tiebreaker scenarios that could come into play.

Meanwhile, in-state and border rivalries will also kick off today, including the likes of NC State-North Carolina and Florida-Florida State. Join us all day for all of the college football action while you’re not paying attention to the World Cup, which finds the United States playing England at 2 PM Eastern.

CFB Black Friday Schedule

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
#19 Tulane #24 Cincinnati Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH 11:00 AM ABC
Utah State Boise State Albertsons Field Boise, ID 11:00 AM CBS
Baylor #23 Texas DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX 11:00 AM ESPN
Arizona State Arizona Arizona Stadium Tucson, AZ 2:00 PM FS1
NC State #17 North Carolina Reser Stadium Chapel Hill, NC 2:30 PM ABC
Arkansas Missouri Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO 2:30 PM CBS
Nebraska Iowa Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA 3:00 PM BTN
#18 UCLA California California Memorial Stadium Berkeley, CA 3:30 PM FOX
Florida #16 Florida State Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL 6:30 PM ABC

