College Football Black Friday Schedule: AAC title game spot on the line in Tulane-Cincinnati

Over the last few years, Black Friday has become a day of college football almost as much as it is a celebration of retail shopping. More and more intriguing games are scheduled for this day each year, including a number of in-state rivalries, particularly some that cross conference lines.
This year, however, perhaps the most interesting game comes in the American Athletic Conference, where #19 Tulane visits #24 Cincinnati. The winner of that game will go on to host the conference’s championship game, since the two teams come into Friday in a tie for the top spot in the conference at 6-1. The loser of that game still has a chance to make next week’s title game depending on other games on Saturday, but there are some complex tiebreaker scenarios that could come into play.
Meanwhile, in-state and border rivalries will also kick off today, including the likes of NC State-North Carolina and Florida-Florida State. Join us all day for all of the college football action while you’re not paying attention to the World Cup, which finds the United States playing England at 2 PM Eastern.
CFB Black Friday Schedule
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Venue
|City, State
|Time (CT)
|TV Network
|#19 Tulane
|#24 Cincinnati
|Nippert Stadium
|Cincinnati, OH
|11:00 AM
|ABC
|Utah State
|Boise State
|Albertsons Field
|Boise, ID
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|Baylor
|#23 Texas
|DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
|Austin, TX
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|Arizona State
|Arizona
|Arizona Stadium
|Tucson, AZ
|2:00 PM
|FS1
|NC State
|#17 North Carolina
|Reser Stadium
|Chapel Hill, NC
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|Arkansas
|Missouri
|Memorial Stadium
|Columbia, MO
|2:30 PM
|CBS
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|Kinnick Stadium
|Iowa City, IA
|3:00 PM
|BTN
|#18 UCLA
|California
|California Memorial Stadium
|Berkeley, CA
|3:30 PM
|FOX
|Florida
|#16 Florida State
|Doak Campbell Stadium
|Tallahassee, FL
|6:30 PM
|ABC
