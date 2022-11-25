On the Monday after Thanksgiving in 2016, the Green Bay Packers were in Philadelphia. The 4-6 Packers were fresh off a loss at Washington, and hopes for the postseason were dwindling to the point that Aaron Rodgers issued his famous “Run the Table” comments after that contest.

That night, the Packers found a complete game, and Aaron Rodgers had a tremendous bounce-back performance. He went 30-for-39 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers won 27-13. Green Bay also got a great defensive performance, holding the Eagles to just 211 total yards while recording four sacks and an interception on Carson Wentz.

This week, the Packers will need to channel their performance in that game in nearly every aspect. Instead of facing a 5-5 Eagles team, Philadelphia comes into this game with a 9-1 record, while the Packers are similarly situated to the 2016 team at just 4-7 and needing a clean sweep through the final six games of the season.

If they can find a way to overcome the difficult matchups ahead of them on Sunday night and pull an upset victory, this Packers team would get a massive emotional boost that could jump-start a late-season run. However, that’s going to be extraordinarily difficult against one of the NFL’s very best teams.

Finally, if you’re looking for a superstitious reason to hope for a Packers win, how about this: in that 2016 game, the Eagles wore their all-black uniforms, and they’re doing so again this Sunday.

Packers looking for another jump-start in Philadelphia | Packers.com

The 2016 "Run the Table" stretch started in Philly with a win on Monday Night. Can history repeat itself this week?

Aaron Rodgers acknowledges broken thumb; says this is best it's felt | Packersnews.com

It certainly appeared that the thumb was a problem last Thursday night, so hopefully a mini-bye coming off that early game will indeed help it feel closer to normal.

Packers defense will be stressed in all aspects by Jalen Hurts, Eagles offense | Packers Wire

Many of us at APC have had this game circled as the toughest matchup remaining against the Packers' defense. Between a very good run game, a mobile quarterback, and a diverse, talented receiving corps, it's going to be tough sledding for Joe Barry's group.

Turnovers on Menu for Eagles vs. Packers - Sports Illustrated

Meanwhile, Philly's defense is very good too, built in large part via trade and free agency. This group has been responsible for numerous big plays all year, and they'll be hunting for them again with the Packers uncharacteristically susceptible to them this season.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons | NFL.com

Is that good? That seems good. He had a pretty Moss-like game on Thanksgiving night, rcording 137 yards and a touchdown.

Deposed Bratwurst Fest queen calls for release of public records | Telegraph-Forum

There's drama in the town of Bucyrus, Ohio, where last year's festival queen was removed amid controversy. If the Bratwurst queen can be deposed, Is there nothing left in this world that is sacred?