SB Nation Reacts, Week 12 Results

We hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving! Here’s a new set of poll results from this week’s selection of questions. Enjoy your leftovers while you read!

National Results

The national audience hit the nail on the head here. There’s nothing worse than “sportsball” guy who is loudly asking why people are even watching the game. Give me the rival fan over the fantasy football guy, though.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites this week and the implied probability of the moneyline gives the Packers about a 30 percent chance to win the game on Sunday Night Football. It shouldn’t be surprising that most people picked the Eagles in this one.

Acme Packing Company results

We talked about it last week, but Week 11’s confidence results seem like a dead cat bounce. If the win against the Dallas Cowboys breathed life into the Packers’ postseason hopes, the loss on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans sucked the air out of their lungs. Currently, Green Bay has about a six percent chance of making the playoffs this year and they can come out of the weekend in the 28 percent to 1 percent range depending on how Week 12’s action breaks.

Only 18 percent of you think the Packers have two or more Pro Bowlers on this roster this year. I’m inclined to agree with you, as running back Aaron Jones would be my only Pro Bowl nod for Green Bay in 2022. It’s unfortunate that outside linebacker Rashan Gary won’t make his first Pro Bowl of his career due to injury and that left tackle David Bakhtiari likely won’t make the game due to his inconsistent availability. Bakhtiari has been playing like a Pro Bowler, but has only played three complete games this season. 32 percent of you don’t think Jones is one of the top six backs in the league, though? I want to have a talk with you.

Only 19 percent of you think the Packers are going to finish in the top two slots in the NFC North this season. Wow! Green Bay’s lost a head-to-head matchup with the Detroit Lions, but it’s still surprising to see these results after the Packers came into the season as the NFC North favorites.