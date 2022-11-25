Packers Injury Report: De’Vondre Campbell returns to practice, doubtful vs Eagles

The Green Bay Packers were hoping that the “mini bye” following their Thursday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans would help the team get fresh and healthy for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, the flu has spread around the locker room and has impacted a half-dozen players this week.

The good news is that on Friday 52 of the Packers’ 53 players on their active roster were able to suit up for practice and every player who was sick this week is expected to play against the Eagles. That includes receiver Randall Cobb, who has been limited in every practice this week, and tight end Robert Tonyan, who was only held out for an illness on Thursday.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is listed as questionable vs the Eagles, which is consistent with his status heading into the Titans game last week. If he doesn’t play, the expectation is that fourth-round rookie Zach Tom — who has been a spot starter at both left tackle and left guard this year — will get the nod on quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. Like Bakhtiari, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) was listed as questionable on Friday. Jean-Charles, a special teams contributor, has been injured since Week 7. Last week, he was listed as doubtful and did not play against Tennessee.

On Friday, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) returned to practice for the first time since he was injured in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. Campbell was officially listed as doubtful for Sunday. Two weeks ago, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that Campbell is day-to-day with an undisclosed knee injury. Around that same time, Campbell stated that he has no structural damage to his knee and did not tear a ligament. Krys Barnes is expected to start in Campbell’s place next to defensive signal-caller Quay Walker. Barnes was dealing with a hand injury on Wednesday but has been a full participant in back-to-back practices and was not given an injury status on Friday.

The only player who missed practice today, receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), is the only player who was ruled out by the Packers. Doubs was injured early on in the Detroit Lions game in the first week of November.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are the team that is healthy across the board. Not a single member of their 53-man roster is expected to miss this upcoming game. Receiver A.J. Brown, who missed yesterday’s practice with an illness, was a full participant on Friday.