College Football Week 13 Saturday: Ohio State-Michigan should be one for the ages

The 2 v. 3 matchup is the biggest one in this rivalry since 2006.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Michigan Wolverines v Ohio State Buckeyes Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

16 years ago, Ohio State and Michigan met in one of the all-time great games in college football history. The bitter rivalry was renewed in 2006 with the two teams ranked #1 and #2 in both polls and in the BCS rankings and with undefeated records. That day, the top-ranked Buckeyes emerged from the Horseshoe with a thrilling 42-39 victory and a trip to the national championship game.

This Saturday is the biggest game in the rivalry since that 2006 game, as the two programs meet with both holding undefeated records once again. This time it’s a #2 vs. #3 game, but the winner books a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. Still, both teams could be in play for a trip to the College Football Playoff, regardless of the result.

Across the rest of the college football landscape, there are plenty of conference title game berths and rivalries to be decided. Among the other rivalry games on the schedule today are Oregon-Oregon State, Georgia Tech-Georgia, South Carolina-Clemson, Notre Dame-USC, and the most-played game in all of college football, Minnesota-Wisconsin.

Join us all day long for all of the action and enjoy the final Saturday of the 2022 college football regular season!

CFB Week 13 Saturday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
#3 Michigan #2 Ohio State Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH 11:00 AM FOX
Georgia Tech #1 Georgia Sanford Stadium Athens, GA 11:00 AM ESPN
South Carolina #8 Clemson Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC 11:00 AM ABC
West Virginia Oklahoma State Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK 11:00 AM ESPN2
Rutgers Maryland TDECU Stadium College Park, MD 11:00 AM BTN
#25 Louisville Kentucky Kroger Field Lexington, KY 2:00 PM SEC Network
#9 Oregon #21 Oregon State Reser Stadium Corvallis, OR 2:30 PM ABC
Auburn #7 Alabama Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL 2:30 PM CBS
Minnesota Wisconsin Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI 2:30 PM ESPN
Illinois Northwestern Ryan Field Evanston, IL 2:30 PM BTN
Purdue Indiana Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN 2:30 PM BTN
Iowa State #4 TCU Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX 3:00 PM FOX
Michigan State #11 Penn State Beaver Stadium University Park, PA 3:00 PM FS1
#14 Utah Colorado Folsom Field Boulder, CO 3:00 PM Pac-12 Network
#5 LSU Texas A&M Kyle Field College Station, TX 6:00 PM ESPN
#22 UCF South Florida Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL 6:00 PM ESPN2
#15 Notre Dame #6 USC LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA 6:30 PM ABC
Oklahoma Texas Tech Jones-AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX 6:30 PM FS1
#10 Tennessee Vanderbilt FirstBank Stadium Nashville, TN 6:30 PM SEC Network
Kansas #12 Kansas State Snyder Family Stadium Manhattan, KS 7:00 PM FOX
Pittsburgh Miami Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL 7:00 PM ACC Network
#13 Washington Washington State Martin Stadium Pullman, WA 9:30 PM ESPN
BYU Stanford Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA 10:00 PM FS1

