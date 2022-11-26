College Football Week 13 Saturday: Ohio State-Michigan should be one for the ages

16 years ago, Ohio State and Michigan met in one of the all-time great games in college football history. The bitter rivalry was renewed in 2006 with the two teams ranked #1 and #2 in both polls and in the BCS rankings and with undefeated records. That day, the top-ranked Buckeyes emerged from the Horseshoe with a thrilling 42-39 victory and a trip to the national championship game.

This Saturday is the biggest game in the rivalry since that 2006 game, as the two programs meet with both holding undefeated records once again. This time it’s a #2 vs. #3 game, but the winner books a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. Still, both teams could be in play for a trip to the College Football Playoff, regardless of the result.

Across the rest of the college football landscape, there are plenty of conference title game berths and rivalries to be decided. Among the other rivalry games on the schedule today are Oregon-Oregon State, Georgia Tech-Georgia, South Carolina-Clemson, Notre Dame-USC, and the most-played game in all of college football, Minnesota-Wisconsin.

Join us all day long for all of the action and enjoy the final Saturday of the 2022 college football regular season!