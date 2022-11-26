Calling Our Shots: APC’s most specific predictions for Week 12

Last week’s predictions included two pretty close calls. A better pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo and he probably makes it to 50 yards, if not a touchdown, on the deep ball hit caught against the Packers, and Christian Watson did score a touchdown, even if it wasn’t for more than 50 yards.

This week, we’re taking even bigger swings, including big performances on both sides of the ball. Here are our called shots for Week 12.

Rcon14: The Packers register their lowest pressure rate of the season

The Packers front is a disaster right now. No Rashan Gary has completely neutered their pass rush, and Kenny Clark hasn’t played well in a month. The Eagles have a stout offensive line and a mobile quarterback which is nightmare fuel for this team. Philadelphia probably won’t need to pass a whole lot to win this game, but when they do, Jalen Hurts should have more than adequate time to throw.

Paul Noonan: Aaron Jones breaks the Packers’ single-game Packer rushing record held by Ahman Green

This is a longshot but these are all longshots. Here’s why. The Packers run the ball to a stubborn degree even when it’s a bad idea. Against Philly, it’s a good idea as it’s really their only team weakness. Philly has allowed huge rushing performances to lesser backs lie D’Andre Swift and Dameon Pierce, and Jones, despite all of the Packers’ issues, is still dominant on a play to play basis. It just takes two big ones to get into the ballpark of Green’s 218 yards, and honestly, Jones would already have it if he had more carries per game.

Tex Western: Jalen Hurts runs for more than 100 yards

Quay Walker’s speed might help the Packers defense avoid giving up the same type of performance from a rushing quarterback that they have allowed so many times over the years, but I suspect it won’t be enough. If the Eagles are smart (which I think they are) they’ll get Hurts on the move early and often, and he’ll be able to pick on Walker’s still-developing skills in reading and reacting to great effect.

Jon Meerdink: Jalen Hurts scores twice

Hurts has scored multiple rushing touchdowns seven times in his career to date. I think he makes it an even eight on Sunday. If the Eagles are going to pick on Quay Walker like Tex suggests, I can’t think of a better place to do it than in the red zone. I think Hurts takes it in himself at least twice.