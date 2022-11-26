APC NFL Picks, Week 12 Sunday: Can Packers cover 6.5-point spread against Eagles?

Sunday Night Football is nearly here, and the Green Bay Packers need a big upset victory to try to salvage their 2022 season. The 4-7 Packers will visit the Philadelphia Eagles in prime time for a game that looked to be one of the more intriguing matchups of week 12 prior to the start of the season.

Of course, the Packers have failed to live up to expectations, while the Eagles have drastically outperformed theirs. The Eagles enter the week with a 9-1 record, making them the only team in the NFL with only a single loss. Furthermore, the Eagles rank in the top six in both yards and points on both offense and defense, while forcing the most turnovers and having the second-fewest giveaways.

The turnover numbers are a big reason for their success, and it’s also a good explanation for why the Eagles are favored by nearly a touchdown coming into this game against a Packers team that has a minus-4 turnover differential on the season.

This contest is one of 12 on the schedule this Sunday across the NFL, two of which feature point spreads of about two touchdowns. One of those favorites is the Miami Dolphins, who will host the Houston Texans, while the other is the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Rams. In both cases, the underdogs are starting backup quarterbacks, one by choice (the Texans having benched Davis Mills) and the other due to injury (Matthew Stafford being out with a concussion).

Here are our picks for Packers-Eagles and all of this week’s Sunday games.