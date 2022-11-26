Packers activate safety Innis Gaines & RB Patrick Taylor for Eagles game

The Green Bay Packers have announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday, elevating two players off the practice squad to the active roster for their week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Up this week are safety Innis Gaines and running back Patrick Taylor, who will be eligible to play on Sunday.

Gaines is up for gameday for the second time this season, also earning a call-up for the Packers’ week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He did not take the field on defense in that game, but played nine snaps on special teams without recording a tackle. He also played in just one game in the 2021 season, suiting up on Christmas Day for the Packers’ win over the Cleveland Browns.

Taylor’s elevation situation is an odd one. He was on the practice squad to start the season, being activated for gameday in week 2 before being promoted fully to the 53 for week 3. He spent the next six weeks on the 53, then was waived and sent back to the practice squad when Kylin Hill returned from the PUP list. After two weeks, the Packers abruptly released Hill, bringing Taylor back to the 53 for last Thursday’s loss to the Titans, but they waived him once again this week to make room for the acquisition of linebacker Justin Hollins, returning him to the practice squad for a third time this season.

Because Taylor has passed through waivers this week, he has a full allotment of practice squad elevations once again for the rest of the season, and the Packers have now used one of those for Sunday. As usual, expect Taylor to contribute with 8 to 10 snaps on special teams but to only see the field on offense in the event of an injury to Aaron Jones or AJ Dillon.

The Packers will kick off against the Eagles at 8:20 PM Eastern on Sunday night. Check back here at APC for the Packers’ list of inactive players about 90 minutes prior to game time.