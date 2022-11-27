How to watch Packers vs. Eagles in Week 12

Sunday has arrived, but fans of the Green Bay Packers will be waiting all day until the team takes the field to try to keep its 2022 season alive. Tonight, the Packers play in prime time against the Philadelphia Eagles, the only team left in the NFL with only one loss.

Of course, the Packers will be underdogs in this road game, as the Eagles are currently favored by about a touchdown. It will be tough sledding for this Packers team, as Philadelphia is ranked among the NFL’s best teams in nearly every major statistical category. Perhaps the biggest advantage for the Eagles this year is on turnovers, where their +13 differential leads the NFL. Green Bay, meanwhile, is minus-4 on the year, a significant reason for the team’s sub-.500 record.

Still, this game stayed in the Sunday Night Football timeslot, in part because of a lack of other quality options and in part because of the power of the two fan bases. Green Bay remains a constant presence in nationally-broadcast games, with this contest being their second straight and their third in a span of five weeks.

Here are all the details for tuning in for tonight’s game between the Packers and Eagles.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (4-7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

WHEN?

Sunday, November 27th, 2022

8:20 PM Eastern Time (7:20 PM Central)

WHERE?

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: NBC

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Online Streaming

Peacock App

NFL+

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM 81 or 226

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Over/under total: 46

Last Meeting

2020 Week 13: @Packers 30, Eagles 16

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 28-15-0

Postseason: Eagles lead 2-1