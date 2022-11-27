Packers Week 12 Inactives: Bakhtiari in, Campbell out vs Eagles

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Despite being listed as questionable, it looks like Bakhtiari will give it a go in a must-win game for the Packers — who are on the brink of postseason elimination.

Two of Bakhtiari’s three complete games this season have come in the last back-to-back games for the Packers. Turf has been a particular issue for Bakhtiari’s knee, which is still recovering from a 2020 ACL tear and the inflammation from multiple surgeries. For what it’s worth, Lincoln Financial Field is a Bermuda Grass field.

On Friday, receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) was officially ruled out for this game by the Packers. Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) will join him. Friday also marked the day that Campbell returned to practice for the first time since his Week 8 injury, leading to a doubtful designation by the team on their final injury report leading up to this game. In Campbell’s place, Krys Barnes is expected to make another start. Rookie Quay Walker has been the defense’s signal-caller with Campbell off the field.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) is the final injured inactive on the list. Jean-Charles has been out since Week 7 and was listed as doubtful for this game. The good news about Jean-Charles is that he was a limited participant in practice all week, meaning that the special teams contributor is progressing in his rehabilitation.

The apparent healthy scratches for Green Bay are safety Johnathan Abram, tackle Rasheed Walker and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. This means that tackle Luke Tenuta, who was picked up off of a waivers claim via the Indianapolis Colts, will be active for his first NFL game. The rookie has apparently jumped seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker, who was the other option to replace the now-suspended Sean Rhyan as the team’s emergency lineman.

Abram is somewhat of a surprise inactive, as he played 26 special teams snaps and one defensive snap for the Packers in his first two opportunities to play in games since Green Bay claimed him on waivers via the Las Vegas Raiders. With some injured reserve players looking to get back on the 53-man roster soon, this could mean his experiment is coming to an end.

The Packers will also have safety Innis Gaines and running back Patrick Taylor elevated from the practice squad against the Eagles. It’s possible that Taylor returns to the active roster soon, as he was dropped down to the practice squad when Green Bay claimed pass-rusher Justin Hollins via the Los Angeles Rams this week. Hollins will play against Philadelphia tonight. The Packers’ 53-man roster currently sits at 52 players following the suspension of Rhyan.

The Eagles are keeping out quarterback Ian Book, running back Trey Sermon, guard Sua Opeta, guard Josh Sills and cornerback Josh Jobe from this game. Jobe, a reserve, was the only player on that list who was held out of action in Philadelphia’s practice this week.

Full Inactives List