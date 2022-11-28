The Repack: The Packers’ playoff hopes dwindle after loss to Eagles

We all knew what the magnitude and terms of Sunday Night Football were: The Green Bay Packers needed to win or their season was virtually over. A one-score loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the best record in the NFL, is a nice moral victory but it doesn’t change the fact that the Packers now sit with a 4-8 record well behind the 8-3 Dallas Cowboys, 7-5 Washington Commanders and 6-5 Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wildcard race.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Green Bay now has a three percent chance to make the 2022 postseason, tied for the sixth-worst mark in the league through Week 12. With five games to go, there’s not much left for the Packers to play for, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers — who left the game with what was officially an obliques injury — has claimed that he wants to push through injury until the team is mathematically eliminated from the playoff race.

To break down everything that happened on Sunday, Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and Tyler Brooke sat down after the game to pin down where exactly the Packers stand and what you might expect from the team moving forward. Jim Leonhard, the first defensive coordinator head coach Matt LaFleur offered the job to when Joe Barry was hired, is also out of a job now. You’re not going to stop hearing that name anytime soon, especially not after Barry’s defense just allowed a 300 rushing yard game and gave up 100 rushing yards to a quarterback in a single quarter.

Timestamps

0:00: Another Loss. At least it was a shootout.

8:00: Aaron Rodgers holds the big red button.

11:00: Jim Leonhard Watch 2022.

24:30: Offensive vibe checks.

31:00: Defensive vibe checks.

35:30: Special teams vibe checks.

