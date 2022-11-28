In this season, there’s been heartache and pain. That much is undoubtedly true for the Green Bay Packers, who now sit at 4-8 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The team has lost too many winnable games this year, while seeing a number of critical players miss time with injuries.

The latest of those injuries came to quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 40-33 loss last night, as he injured his ribs early in the fourth quarter. It’s going to take a little time to know the full extent of the injury, as initial x-rays were inconclusive, but regardless of how bad it is, there is nothing left to play for, practically speaking.

Between his injuries and the Packers’ record, it’s time to find out what Jordan Love is. What Love shows us in the next several weeks could and should determine whether the Packers do still view him as their future quarterback or if he will just be around for one more season as Rodgers’ backup before moving on. But what he showed late on Sunday night is more encouraging than anything we’ve seen from him in the past.

In a way, Love’s performance in this game is reminiscent of one that Rodgers himself had in relief of Brett Favre 15 years ago. That performance — which, coincidentally, also came in prime time shortly after Thanksgiving — was a big reason why the Packers were willing to hand him the reins as the starting quarterback the following season after Favre’s first retirement.

Did Love do enough last night to warrant that? Certainly not. But the Packers have an opportunity to find out in the final five games of 2022 and they should not let their veteran quarterback’s pride stand in the way of it.

Jordan Love showed glimpses of why Packers drafted him in first round | Packersnews.com

For perhaps the first time in his young career, Love looked like a bona fide starting-caliber quarterback, completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Christian Watson's 63-yard catch-and-run was responsible for much of that production, but even besides that play, Love looked decisive and accurate with the football.

Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love? Packers have QB decision to make with season all but lost - The Athletic ($)

Now, with Rodgers ailing and awaiting news on his injured ribs, the question the Packers face is whether to continue putting him on the field with virtually no hope of a playoff spot. Love would certainly benefit from a sustained several games as the starter, and it would give the Packers valuable information about him before they need to make a decision on his 5th-year option in the spring.

Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ 40-33 loss to Eagles | Packers Wire

Not surprisingly, Watson and Love were good, though AJ Dillon deserves some bonus credit for looking more explosive than he had at any other point this season. The ugly is of course a historically bad performance by the run defense which might be the final straw for Joe Barry's job -- even if he doesn't get fired right away.

Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers’ loss to Eagles | Packers.com

Indeed, that run defense gave up 363 rushing yards, the most that the Packers have allowed since 1977 and the most that the Eagles have recorded on offense since 1948.

Velveeta class action claims microwavable mac and cheese not ready in 3.5 min. as advertised - Top Class Actions

One would think that a bigger reason for a class action lawsuit here would be calling the product "cheese."