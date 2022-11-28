LaFleur on sitting Rodgers: We have not even gone down that road

The Green Bay Packers currently have a 4-8 record that has their playoff chances very low for 2022 but not at complete zero. After exiting Sunday Night Football with an oblique injury, quarterback Aaron Rodgers stated to the press that he will attempt to start for the Packers, at least until they are mathematically eliminated from the postseason. Since Week 6, Rodgers has also been playing through a broken thumb on his throwing hand that occurred on a Hail Mary attempt against the New York Giants in London.

On Monday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur was peppered with questions about Rodgers and backup quarterback Jordan Love, who completed six of nine pass attempts for 113 passing yards and a touchdown against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles. You can read (and watch) about how Love did on individual throws in Acme Packing Company’s film study.

LaFleur stated that Rodgers is “feeling better today,” but also claimed, “I think we’ll know more in the next couple of days.” When asked if he knew the results of Rodgers’ scans, LaFleur said, “there’s more to be done” and “there’s stuff that doesn’t show up on all of the scans.” We’ll have to wait until at least Wednesday to hear if LaFleur thinks Rodgers is going to be cleared for the road trip against the Chicago Bears this weekend.

He was very clear, though, on the plan for the quarterback position if Rodgers can play. When asked the “Rodgers or Love” question, LaFleur said, “We’ve got a lot of faith in both of those guys, but Aaron’s the starting quarterback. He’s battled through a lot over the course of his career. I think it’s well-documented and I think he’s been able to play at a pretty high level through a lot of different situations.”

He also reiterated that if Rodgers can start, he will start. Despite Rodgers’ comments about pushing through injury until at least the team is out of playoff contention completely, LaFleur claimed, “We have not even gone down that road.” When asked if there was any potential for Love to start games should the Packers be eliminated from the postseason race, the fourth-year head coach said the team is taking a “one game at a time” approach to the situation.