Monday Night Football, Week 12: Steelers v. Colts picks & TV/streaming info

Tonight, it’s an AFC battle on Monday Night Football between a pair of franchises trying to stay alive on the far fringes of the playoff hunt. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts are both fighting to stay alive in their respective divisions as well as in the conference’s Wild Card chase, and they meet in primetime tonight to close out Week 12 around the NFL. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as 2.5-point favorites over the Steelers.

This isn’t your old Roethlisberger-Manning rivalry game any more, however. In Pittsburgh, it’s a new quarterback taking over as rookie Kenny Pickett has the reins of the offense. In Indianapolis, Jeff Saturday has taken over as head coach after the firing of Frank Reich, and he has led the Colts to a 1-1 record in the past two weeks.

Join us for the game here and check out our game picks below.

WHO?

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

WHEN?

Monday, November 28th, 2022

8:15 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Online Streaming

NFL+ app

ESPN app

APC Game Picks