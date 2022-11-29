2022 NFL Week 13: Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers’ chances of making the playoffs are so slim that they almost don’t matter at all. According to FiveThirtyEight, Green Bay only has about a three percent chance of making the postseason.

Don’t tell that to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though. Despite all of the noise around fans wanting to get a look at backup passer Jordan Love, Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show this week that he plans to play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Rodgers is battling through an oblique injury that occurred against the Philadelphia Eagles as well as a broken thumb that occurred in London on Week 6.

It’s still uncertain if the Bears will start Justin Fields (shoulder) at quarterback in this game, but DraftKings opened the Packers-Bears line at 2.5-points and with a moneyline that carries an implied probability that Green Bay comes out with a win 58 percent of the time. Should the Packers win this one, they likely won’t be eliminated from the playoff hunt until after their bye week, which is coming up after the Bears game.

Still, there are hints at Green Bay looking toward the future. Defensive lineman Dean Lowry had his salary converted to create cap space, which means the team is likely nearing an extension with either left guard Elgton Jenkins or outside linebacker Rashan Gary. Just don’t hold your breath on head coach Matt LaFleur firing defensive coordinator Joe Barry in-season.

Stay up to date with the injury report this week, as safety Darnell Savage (foot), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) are question marks coming into this week. The team also currently has an open roster spot available, which might be used on outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, after Tuesday’s swap of safety Johnathan Abram for practice squad safety Innis Gaines.