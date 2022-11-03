Inaction at a trade deadline is not always the fault of a team’s front office. After all, it takes two teams to make a trade. In the Green Bay Packers’ case this season, it seemed that they were close to a deal to acquire a wide receiver — former Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — before the Chicago Bears came in with a better offer, as their second-round pick was deemed likely to be higher than the Packers’.

Does that mean the Packers didn’t try to improve their team before Tuesday’s deadline? Clearly not. Does that mean that the Packers tried hard enough to improve the team? That answer is much more dependent on the person answering the question.

The fact remains that this team is 3-5 and has a less-than-even chance of making the playoffs, even in a weak NFC. It’s an uphill climb to be sure, and the Packers will now need to rely entirely on internal development and improvement if it is to find a way into the postseason.

Of course, the Packers have faced tall odds before in the Aaron Rodgers era, as recently as 2016 when they went on a six-game winning streak to go from 4-6 to 10-6 and an NFC North title. The 2022 team appears to need a similar spark and second-half run if it is to play well into January.

Here’s a look at some reactions from those who cover the Packers following the trade deadline earlier this week.

The team's interest in Chase Claypool has been well-publicized since Tuesday, but the Packers were also apparently calling around about tight ends, perhaps including Detroit's T.J. Hockenson.

If the Packers had sold or bought, we'd have some idea where they think this team is headed. Although they were in some conversations, they didn't make any moves. What does that mean about the front office's view of what this team can achieve in 2022?

The Packers have had no trouble in the last two weeks getting in the face of Josh Allen and Taylor Heinecke. The challenge has been getting either of those two quarterbacks on the ground.

The two 2008 draft picks will be inducted into Packers Hall of Fame together next summer.

