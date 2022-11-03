Thursday Night Football, Week 9: Eagles v. Texans info, picks, & more

Tonight, two professional sports teams from Philadelphia will each take on a team from Houston, though the two games take place in opposite cities and with very different stakes. In the City of Brotherly Love, the Philadelphia Phillies host the Houston Astros in game 5 of the World Series, with the series tied up at two games apiece.

Hundreds of miles away in Houston, the NFL’s Houston Texans host the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in week 9. Naturally, the two football teams have far less on the line than their baseball counterparts, but for the Eagles, this game represents a chance to continue their perfect start to the season as the NFL’s last unbeaten team.

The Texans, on the other hand, are looking for a morale boost after starting out the year with just one win in their first seven games. As a result, the Eagles are massive favorites, giving two touchdowns to the Texans on the road.

Check out our picks for tonight’s game below and join us here to discuss tonight’s games, regardless of whichever Philly-Houston matchup you choose to watch.

WHO?

Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) vs. Houston Texans (1-5-1)

WHEN?

Thursday, November 3, 2022

7:15 PM Central Time

WHERE?

NRG Stadium

Houston, Texas

HOW?

TV Broadcast/Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

NFL+ app

APC Game Picks

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook