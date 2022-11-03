Packers Injury Update: Elgton Jenkins, Christian Watson return to practice

The Green Bay Packers got back left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot) and receiver Christian Watson (concussion) in practice on Thursday. Jenkins missed last week’s game due to a late-in-the-week foot injury that occurred when he was stepped on. Watson, who was returning from his second hamstring injury of the season, was knocked out of Week 8 with a concussion. In all likelihood, it will be a near game time decision if Watson can play against the Detroit Lions this week.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) remained non-participants in practice while tight end Marcedes Lewis received a veteran’s day of rest. It’s somewhat concerning that Bakhtiari has missed back-to-back practices for the first time since he’s returned to the starting lineup. The left tackle just came off of his first full game of football since his 2020 ACL injury. Earlier in the week, it was unclear if Campbell would be able to play against the Lions. All signs are pointing at Isaiah McDuffie getting the first start of his NFL career on Sunday.

Receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) remained limited on Thursday. Lazard missed Week 8 following his injury to the Washington Commanders. It’s a positive sign that he’s able to practice this week, which he was unable to do leading up to the Bills game. If Rodgers practices tomorrow, it will also be the first week in which he hasn’t missed a practice since his injury in London.

Two of the bigger names on the Lions’ side of the injury report, linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) and center Frank Ragnow (foot), were full participants on Thursday after being listed as limited on Wednesday. Running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), who got five carries in his return last week, practiced today after missing Wednesday’s practice. One concerning development for the Lions is that Taylor Decker, the team’s left tackle, did pop up on the injury report on Thursday with a back injury that had him limited today.