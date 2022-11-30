Packers Reacts Survey, Week 13: Start Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’re asking two big fork-in-the-road questions to Packers fans this week. First, who should Green Bay start at quarterback? Second, should the Packers be fighting for draft position or a playoff spot?

Some really cool stuff on Love from Darius Slay on his podcast/YT show. Slay's obviously played a long time, faced a lot of QBs. Imo this type of unprompted praise isn't nothing.



"Green Bay got a bright, bright future . . . cuz buddy was slinging it." pic.twitter.com/D5UYQrYaqr — Sam Holman (@Sam_DHolman) November 30, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback said the Packers have a “bright, bright future” in reference to backup quarterback Jordan Love, who the team must make a fifth-year option decision on before next season kicks off. Plenty of Green Bay fans think starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be sat as he’s battling both an undisclosed oblique injury and a broken thumb. On Tuesday, Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show that he plans on playing against the Chicago Bears this weekend. If the choice was yours, what would you do?

The tank or fight debate is as charged as the Love or Rodgers one. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers only have a three percent chance to make the playoffs. Per their model, even if Green Bay wins out and finishes 9-8, the Packers only make the playoffs 47 percent of the time. They need outside help to make the postseason but likely won’t be mathematically eliminated from “the hunt” until Week 17.

Meanwhile, the only teams in the league that have fewer losses than Green Bay are the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos, the Houston Texans and the Bears. It’ll be hard to catch up to the 1-9-1 Texans in the race for the number one pick, but there’s a real chance (probably better than the three percent postseason projection) that the Packers could land the second overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Based on Green Bay’s recent salary conversion of defensive lineman Dean Lowry, the team is starting to look to the future. The assumption is that the team is pushing part of Lowry’s 2022 cap into 2023 to create immediate cap space to handle an extension (signing bonus) that’s coming in the near future. The top candidates to receive an extension are left guard Elgton Jenkins or outside linebacker Rashan Gary.