Reporting as Eligible - Packers’ Cheese Staked, Can’t Stop the Runs

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Tyler, and JR discuss the Eagles’ record-setting performances on the ground and also WHY DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING? Along those lines, would former Badger defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leaonhard help the situation?

Then it’s on to offense where AJ Dillon finally showed up, Aaron Jones hauled in the deep ball, and Christian Watson proved once again, that he’s the fastest person on earth. Aaron Rodgers also suffered an oblique injury, which means we got some Jordan Love time, and hey, he was pretty good! But, was he good enough to get excited about, or is this just small sample size nonsense?

Finally, the guys preview the beaten up Bears, and answer all of your questions about the current state of the team!

