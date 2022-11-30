The Packers are preparing as if Justin Fields will start this week

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) missed last week’s game against the New York Jets, but Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur believes that Fields will start under center on Sunday. When asked which quarterback the Packers are preparing for this week, LaFleur on Wednesday replied, “You’d be foolish not to plan for Justin, because if you don’t, you’ll get gutted. That quarterback run game that they have is pretty spectacular.”

When the topic of game planning for multiple quarterbacks came up, LaFleur stated, “I would say the majority of your plan is directed to [Fields]. I think, obviously, with him not playing last week, that’s another week to get healthy and rest. It’s a guessing game, but I think you have to hedge your bet in that area.”

Fields was replaced last week by Trevor Siemian, who injured his obliques in pre-game warmups. After a scare almost pushed practice squad quarterback Nathan Peterman into the starting lineup, Siemian was able to tough it out and finish the game.

On Wednesday, Fields was a limited participant in Chicago’s practice while Siemian was held out of action. The Bears also made the decision to sign former Packers quarterback Tim Boyle off of the Detroit Lions practice squad, which gives them a third quarterback on their 53-man roster and a fourth quarterback in practice this week. Boyle has prior experience with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who also spent time in Green Bay.

The Packers’ adjustments to the quarterback run game will be crucial in this divisional matchup. Last week, Green Bay’s defense missed 22 tackles, per LaFleur’s count. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for over 100 rushing yards in a single quarter, which has Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s behind firmly on the hot seat.

When asked if the gameplan for the Eagles game will translate to what we see on the field against the Bears, LaFleur said, “You got to look at yourself critically and see if that plan worked or not.” Earlier this week, LaFleur went to bat for Barry’s gameplan, stating that the defense was put in the right position to make tackles on the missed tackle attempts “in most of those instances.”