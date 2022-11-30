Packers Injury Report: WR Romeo Doubs returns to practice

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs returned to practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, marking the first practice he’s been on the field for since he was injured against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. According to the reporting, Doubs has been battling through a high ankle sprain.

Prior to his injury, Doubs recorded 31 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns in one of the fastest starts for a Day 3 rookie receiver in recent memory. Since then, fellow rookie Christian Watson has broken out with six touchdown receptions over the last three games while veteran Sammy Watkins has slowly fallen down the depth chart. The team has yet to commit to Doubs playing or not playing against the Chicago Bears this week.

One player who will play against the Bears on Sunday is quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/rib), who stated as much on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. Despite the fact that Rodgers was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Rodgers is expected to start versus Chicago.

Packers-Bears Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/tvboOaqFRt — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 30, 2022

Along with Rodgers, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and safety Darnell Savage (foot) were non-participants in practice. Bakhtiari and Jenkins have routinely missed a day of practice during the season while still suiting up for games. Savage went down after one snap of defense against the Philadelphia Eagles. Savage, typically a starting safety, was replaced by Rudy Ford last week. Savage’s single snap came when he was the team’s dimeback.

Limited participants in practice for Green Bay were inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), running back AJ Dillon (quadricep), running back Aaron Jones (shin/glute) and Doubs. Campbell returned to practice for the first time last Friday after missing all of November’s games due to an injury that occurred against the Buffalo Bills. Hopefully, this means Campbell is close to playing against the Bears. Last week, the Packers rotated Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie opposite of rookie Quay Walker at inside linebacker, which led to a 300-plus-yard rushing performance from the Eagles.

Dillon’s injury appears to be new while Jones has been dealing with his set of injuries in recent weeks. Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) was a full participant in practice today. Jean-Charles hasn’t played since October 23rd against the Washington Commanders but may need to be leaned on after Savage’s injury. Jean-Charles has experience on both special teams and as a dimeback in the Packers’ defense.

The non-participants in Chicago’s practice today were offensive lineman Larry Borom (ankle/knee), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion), receiver/returner Dante Pettis (illness), offensive lineman Riley Reiff (back) and quarterback Trevor Siemian (oblique). Siemian started at quarterback last week for the Bears, despite injury himself in pre-game warmups.

LaFleur mentioned today that the Packers are preparing as if Justin Fields (shoulder), the preferred starting quarterback for Chicago, will be starting on Sunday. Fields was limited on Wednesday along with receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle).