APC NFL Picks, Week 9 2022: Packers are road favorites in Detroit

The Green Bay Packers have done little over the last few weeks to instill faith in observers that they are a good team capable of rebounding from their recent skid, and they will likely be underdogs in many of their upcoming games. However, this week is an exception, as the team is playing opponents who have been even more disappointing, particularly on defense.

The Detroit Lions are just 1-6 on the season, and despite having an offense that has been explosive (at times), they have the league’s worst defense. In fact, this isn’t just a bad defense in 2022, it’s a historically bad one in recent memory, a tall task in an NFL environment that has been conducive to good defensive play this season.

It is likely for that reason that the Packers are favored this week, despite playing on the road. This marks the second time out of five away contests that Green Bay has been favored, as they were big favorites before their loss in Washington two weeks ago.

Will the Packers win outright and overcome the 3.5-point spread? Check out the picks from APC’s writers below for this game and all of the other contests across week 9 in the NFL.