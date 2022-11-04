Old Friends Update: What were former Packers up to in week 8?

Ever wondered what happens to your favorite Green Bay Packers players of years past? Sure, we all know where they ended up, but how are they performing? Old Friends seeks to answer that question and more, with a quick look around the league each week at what former Packers players are up to, how they’re playing, and how things have changed since their time in the green and gold. With a little bit of research and a heaping dose of nostalgia, Old Friends will reminisce on the good times, the bad times, and the times you may have simply forgotten about altogether. So sit back, relax, and catch up with your pals as they succeed in the second, third, or even fourth acts of their careers.

Week 8 was quiet for former Packers around the league as many apparently decided to take after their current green and gold counterparts. Nevertheless, a few players stood out and helped provide necessary sparks for their teams. As always, Jamaal Williams remains a staple on the list for his stellar year in Detroit. Taysom Hill continues to baffle opponents with QB Power week in and week out. And a former Packers receiver may be regretting some offseason decisions as his team looks for any sort of lifeboat to save their season from drowning.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

Jamaal Williams handled lead back duties for the Lions once again in week 8 despite D’Andre Swift’s return to action. Williams totaled 53 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns and 23 receiving yards. He was excellent once again in short-yardage situations, converting five first downs and scoring his two touchdowns in the red zone. This was his fourth game this season with multiple touchdowns. Per Jeff Risdon at Lions Wire, Williams’ eight rushing touchdowns on the year not only place him second in the league but are the most in Lions’ history through seven games, breaking Barry Sanders’ 1991 mark.

Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints

The Saints put on a show on Sunday, blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 on the back of Alvin Kamara. Taysom Hill once again played the role of a renaissance man, practically running his own punt, pass, and kick competition. He carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards, completed one pass for two yards, and caught a pass for 11 yards. He was heavily involved on the Saints’ first touchdown drive with 32 all-purpose yards and a big 3rd and 1 conversion at the Vegas 15-yard line.

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

On the other side of the ball, Davante Adams’ year from hell continued apace. After missing practice with the flu last week, Adams was able to tough it out and play, but only caught one pass for three yards on five targets against a Saints secondary missing Marshon Lattimore. This was Adams’ third game under 40 yards this season and his second under 20.

Davante Adams (1 reception, 3 yards) snapped a streak of 81 straight games with multiple receptions in Week 8. pic.twitter.com/QHTYdMOU7b — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 31, 2022

Brett Hundley, QB, New Orleans Saints

Brett Hundley continues to bounce around the league as a qualified backup, this time joining the Saints’ practice squad. As Ross Jackson from Saints Wire points out, this is also somewhat of a reunion for Hundley as he links up with his high school teammate Cameron Jordan. While he is unlikely to see playing time with Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston, and Taysom Hill ahead of him, Hundley will provide insurance to a Saints team that has already experienced its fair share of injuries.

Blake Martinez, LB, Las Vegas Raiders

Our second Raider on the list is none other than Blake Martinez. The Packers linebacker of four years was released by the Giants in September but latched on with the Raiders in October. Against the Saints last week, Martinez totaled four tackles. However, Martinez finds himself on this list for something way cooler. According to the New York Post, Martinez is an avid card collector and recently sold a Pokémon card for $672,000 at auction. The 1998 Pikachu card is one of only four of its kind in existence.

That's it for this week's Old Friends! Be sure to check in next week to keep up with former Packers around the league