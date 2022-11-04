Intercepted: Recapping the trade deadline and previewing Packers-Lions

Was there really any receiver trade that made sense for the Green Bay Packers? Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and Rcon spend most of the first half of this week’s Intercepted trying to answer that question.

The draft pick cost for Chase Claypool and Jerry Jeudy seemed too competitive for the Packers to pull the trigger. Brandin Cooks’ guaranteed salary in 2023 was too much for the team to take on. Calvin Ridley doesn’t “give the team a spark” in 2022. So why is everyone mad about the Packers’ lack of action at the deadline? Maybe this was the year to be “in the mix” and fall short of a move.

After the trade deadline talk, the duo talks about Green Bay’s size preference at receiver under head coach Matt LaFleur and how it can be a limiting factor for who the team considers adding in free agency and the NFL draft. Then comes the big question...do we think LaFleur will stick with the Packers even when quarterback Aaron Rodgers retires or will he leave before the rebuild? What does Green Bay’s window even look like moving forward?

The second half of the podcast focuses on the upcoming Packers-Lions game on Sunday, which should be as close to a shootout as Green Bay has faced this season.

Show Notes

0:30: The Packers at the trade deadline and the timeline of their championship window

21:00: How limiting is size for receivers in Green Bay?

30:30: Will LaFleur stick around after Rodgers?

40:00: Lions-Packers preview

