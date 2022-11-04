Packers Injury Update: Bakhtiari, 4 others listed as questionable vs Lions

On the final injury report of the week, the Green Bay Packers announced that left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) returned to practice on Friday after missing back-to-back practices for the first time since his return to the team. Officially, Bakhtiari was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, along with left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), Allen Lazard (shoulder), outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) and receiver Christian Watson (concussion.)

Jenkins and Lazard missed last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills while Watson was knocked out of the game early on. If Lazard and Watson can’t go, assume that the Packers are going to look at elevating a practice squad receiver to play on gameday.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) have been officially ruled out by the team vs the Lions. Yesterday, defensive coordinator Joe Barry stated that rookie Quay Walker would handle the sideline-to-helmet “green dot” communications if Campbell missed time. Walker had apparently handled these duties in select practices during training camp and also in preseason games.

The Lions announced four players will not play against the Packers: cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), tackle Matt Nelson (calf) and cornerback AJ Parker (hip.) None of them are significant contributors on offense or defense. Receiver Josh Reynolds (back) was listed as doubtful, though, after a back injury kept him out of back-to-back practices. Reynolds has actually played the most snaps for Detroit this season at receiver.

Detroit also listed four others as questionable for the game: left tackle Taylor Decker (back), pass-rusher Charles Harris (groin), running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) and tight end Brock Wright (concussion.) Decker, Harris and Swift are all starters who have the potential to be the difference markers in the matchup.

Swift missed a month of action before recording five carries last week. Harris has been out roughly a month after starting the first four games for the Lions. Decker has started every game for the elite offensive line but popped up on the injury report this week after not having a status on Wednesday.