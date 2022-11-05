College Football Week 10 Schedule: Georgia-Tennessee gives fans a #1 v. #2 matchup

Brace yourselves, college football fans. For the first time in three years, the teams ranked first and second in the AP Poll will meet in the regular season. This week, it’s a matchup of SEC East schools, with the winner most likely headed to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

#1 Georgia has claimed that spot virtually all season, holding that spot now for several weeks with a brief blip down to the #2 spot. On Saturday afternoon, they will host the upstart Tennessee Volunteers, who pulled into an exact tie with Ohio State for second place in the poll this week following an upset of Alabama a few weeks ago and a blowout win over #19 Kentucky a week ago.

This is the first 1 vs. 2 matchup in the regular season since 2019, when #1 LSU beat #2 Alabama. Those two teams were also featured in the previous regular season 1-2 game, when LSU won a 9-6 slog back in 2011. Going back further, there were a few 1 v. 2 SEC title games in the late 2000s before you get to an Ohio State-Michigan game to close the 2006 regular season.

As for Georgia-Tennessee specifically, the two teams have never met before with both ranked in the top five. However, there have been three previous meetings between these two programs when both were top-ten programs:

2005: #5 Georgia beat #8 Tennessee 27-14

1999: #6 Tennessee beat #10 Georgia 37-20

1998: #4 Tennessee beat #7 Georgia 22-3

With that, here’s your full schedule for today’s games. Keep it here all day to discuss all of the action!