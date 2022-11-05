 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 10 Schedule: Georgia-Tennessee gives fans a #1 v. #2 matchup

For the first time in three years and just the second time in the last decade, we’ve got a 1-2 game in the regular season.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Brace yourselves, college football fans. For the first time in three years, the teams ranked first and second in the AP Poll will meet in the regular season. This week, it’s a matchup of SEC East schools, with the winner most likely headed to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

#1 Georgia has claimed that spot virtually all season, holding that spot now for several weeks with a brief blip down to the #2 spot. On Saturday afternoon, they will host the upstart Tennessee Volunteers, who pulled into an exact tie with Ohio State for second place in the poll this week following an upset of Alabama a few weeks ago and a blowout win over #19 Kentucky a week ago.

This is the first 1 vs. 2 matchup in the regular season since 2019, when #1 LSU beat #2 Alabama. Those two teams were also featured in the previous regular season 1-2 game, when LSU won a 9-6 slog back in 2011. Going back further, there were a few 1 v. 2 SEC title games in the late 2000s before you get to an Ohio State-Michigan game to close the 2006 regular season.

As for Georgia-Tennessee specifically, the two teams have never met before with both ranked in the top five. However, there have been three previous meetings between these two programs when both were top-ten programs:

  • 2005: #5 Georgia beat #8 Tennessee 27-14
  • 1999: #6 Tennessee beat #10 Georgia 37-20
  • 1998: #4 Tennessee beat #7 Georgia 22-3

With that, here’s your full schedule for today’s games. Keep it here all day to discuss all of the action!

CFB Week 10 Saturday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
#2 Ohio State Northwestern Ryan Field Evanston, IL 11:00 AM ABC
Texas Tech #7 TCU Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX 11:00 AM FOX
Florida Texas A&M Kyle Field College Station, TX 11:00 AM ESPN
Minnesota Nebraska Memorial Stadium Lincoln, NE 11:00 AM ESPN2
Iowa Purdue Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, IN 11:00 AM FS1
#19 Tulane Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium Tulsa, OK 11:00 AM ESPNU
Maryland Wisconsin Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI 11:00 AM BTN
#17 North Carolina Virginia Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA 11:00 AM ACC Network
#16 Penn State Indiana Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN 2:30 PM ABC
#2 Tennessee #1 Georgia Sanford Stadium Athens, GA 2:30 PM CBS
#8 Oregon Colorado Folsom Field Boulder, CO 2:30 PM ESPN
#25 UCF Memphis Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Memphis, TN 2:30 PM ESPN2
#18 Oklahoma State Kansas David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, KS 2:30 PM FS1
Michigan State #14 Illinois Memorial Stadium Champaign, IL 2:30 PM BTN
#22 Syracuse Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA 2:30 PM ACC Network
#23 Liberty Arkansas Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR 3:00 PM SEC Network
#6 Alabama #15 LSU Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA 6:00 PM ESPN
Texas Tech #13 Kansas State Bill Snyder Family Stadium Manhattan, KS 6:00 PM FS1 or FOX
#5 CLemson Notre Dame Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN 6:30 PM NBC
#4 Michigan Rutgers SHI Stadium Piscataway, NJ 6:30 PM BTN
Arizona #12 Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT 6:30 PM Pac-12 Network
#20 Wake Forest #21 NC State Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC 7:00 PM ACC Network
California #9 USC LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA 9:30 PM ESPN
#10 UCLA Arizona State Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ 9:30 PM FS1

