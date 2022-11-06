NFL Week 9 Sunday Schedule: Bucs-Rams gets national broadcast in late window

Coming into the 2022 season, a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams felt like it would be a TV ratings gold mine. As a result, the meeting between the last two Super Bowl winners received a rare dedicated late-afternoon kickoff, with the matchup being both a playoff rematch — the Rams beat the Bucs in the Divisional Round last year — and a possible postseason preview for this season

Instead, these two teams have disappointed massively this season, scuffling to records below .500 through the first eight weeks of the season. Tampa Bay sits a game back in the NFC South at 3-5, while the Rams are in third place in the NFC West at 3-4, trailing the 5-3 Seattle Seahawks. Still, this game has no shortage of star power, and as such the NFL has elected to keep it as an uncontested national game in the late afternoon time slot.

On the other hand, the AFC has a legitimately good matchup on Sunday Night Football tonight, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tennessee Titans. After earning the AFC’s top seed a year ago, the Titans started the season 0-2 but have run off five straight wins. Kansas City remains an elite team as well, matching the Titans’ 5-2 record while hitting the 40-point mark in three different games this season.

Who will come out victorious in each of these big games? Tune in throughout the day to find out and join us here all day to discuss all of the games from around the NFL on Sunday of week 9.