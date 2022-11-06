Today, the Green Bay Packers try to get back in the win column after dropping four straight games over the past four weeks. The Packers have traveled across Lake Michigan to face their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions, who come into the teams’ week 9 matchup with a 1-6 record.

The Packers have yet to hit 28 points in any game so far this season and enter with the NFL’s 26th-ranked scoring offense. However, the Lions’ defense could be just what this group needs, as they rank last in both yards and points allowed. That unit has cost the team expected points in every game this season and double-digit points in five of seven contests so far.

Can the Packers get their first victory in over a month? Or will Detroit pull a home upset and drive Green Bay farther below .500? Join us throughout today’s game as we find out together. As usual, be sure join us at halftime for a discussion in our Twitter Spaces as we break down the first half of this contest.

Live Updates from Packers Media