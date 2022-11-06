Packers Week 9 Inactives: Bakhtiari, Jenkins will play vs Lions

On Friday, five players were listed as questionable by the Green Bay Packers on their final injury report of the week. Today, the Packers announced that all five of those players, left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard, receiver Christian Watson and outside linebacker Preston Smith, will play against the Detroit Lions.

Packers starting O-line in warmups:



LT: David Bakhtiari

LG: Elgton Jenkins

C: Josh Myers

RG: Jon Runyan Jr.

RT: Yosh Nijman — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 6, 2022

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Green Bay’s offensive line will consist of Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr. and Yosh Nijman (left to right.) This is the first time that this starting lineup will play together as Jenkins, Runyan and Nijman only recently flipped from different sides of the offensive line. In Week 7, Bakhtiari was replaced by rookie Zach Tom due to injury and in Week 8 Tom kicked into guard for Jenkins, who was unable to play against the Buffalo Bills.

Starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and backup cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) are inactive after being ruled out by the team on Friday. The Packers’ healthy scratches for this game are tackle Rasheed Walker, tackle Luke Tenuta and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. This means that running back Kylin Hill and inside linebacker Krys Barnes, two players who were activated off of injury lists this week, will suit up. This marks Hill’s 2022 debut after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list. Hill tore his ACL mid-season in 2021.

The Lions will be out receiver Josh Reynolds, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, tackle Matt Nelson, cornerback AJ Parker, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and defensive lineman Austin Bryant. The only big name missing due to injury is Reynolds, who leads Detroit receivers in snaps played this season. Starting running back D’Andre Swift, who had five carries in his return to the field last week, will play against the Packers but will be on a pitch count.