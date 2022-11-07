Aaron Jones is expected to play in Week 10 vs Cowboys

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones “should be able to play” against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Jones was injured against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 and did not return due to the ankle injury.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman stated that Jones was X-rayed during the game and that the tests came back negative. That account differs from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport who, before Schefter’s report on Monday, claimed that Jones’ X-rays came back inconclusive and therefore needed more tests. Whatever the tests were today, be it an X-ray to see Jones’ bones or an MRI to see Jones’ tissues, Jones must have passed them.

Pain management will still likely be a factor in Jones’ participation this week and may lead to missed practices leading up to Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Jones was one of four players who was seen in the locker room in either a walking boot or on crutches after the game in Detroit. Jones was in a boot while outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has reportedly torn his ACL, was on crutches.

Jones told Schneidman after the loss, “X-rays were fine, but they decided to hold me. It was frustrating because I felt like I could have went, but they were being smart. I definitely respect them because after I stopped moving around and I sat still for a while, it got kind of sore.”

Before Jones went down with his ankle injury, he recorded nine carries for 25 yards and two receptions for 20 yards on a Lions team that was adamant about making the Packers throw the ball. On the season, Jones has 107 carries for 600 yards and one rushing touchdown and 32 receptions for 210 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Jones’ backups are AJ Dillon, who split time with Jones regularly already, and Kylin Hill, who was elevated from the physically unable to perform list this past week. Hill only recently took over as the team’s third running back when he was cleared from his 2021 ACL tear. Prior to then, Patrick Taylor, now on the practice squad, was the Packers’ third back.

No news has been reported about the injuries to cornerback Eric Stokes and receiver Romeo Doubs, the two other players who were seen in walking boots in the Packers’ locker room yesterday. Stokes was ruled out with an ankle/knee designation against the Lions while Doubs was given an ankle designation.

This is two weeks in a row we’ve had players get injured on turf fields. I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league. The turf is literally like concrete it has no give when you plant @NFL — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) November 7, 2022

Starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who himself missed the game in Detroit due to a knee injury, took to Twitter this morning to voice his opinion about the NFL playing games on turf fields. Sunday marked the Packers’ final game on turf for the remainder of the 2022 regular season.