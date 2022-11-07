It has been another strange weekend across the NFL in week 9, with a handful of surprising upsets. Perhaps no upset was more shocking than the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions, which has the green and gold in disarray.

However, there’s still one more game left to go on the week 9 schedule, a Monday Night Football contest that brings together franchises from different conferences. Tonight, the Baltimore Ravens will face the New Orleans Saints in a prime time matchup as the Ravens try to maintain a lead in the AFC North.

Baltimore is just a half-game up on the Cincinnati Bengals, who are surging back after an 0-2 start. The Bengals just hung 42 points on Carolina and suddenly have scored 30 points in three of their last four games.

The Saints, meanwhile, are trying to stay relevant in the NFC South, the only division in the NFL without a team above .500. A win tonight would pull the Saints up to 4-5 on the season and into a three-way tie with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead.

There’s plenty on the line for these two teams tonight, so join us for tonight’s game and check out our predictions below.

WHO?

Baltimore Ravens (5-3) vs. New Orleans Saints (3-5)

WHEN?

Monday, November 7, 2022

7:15 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Caesars Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Standard Broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Alternate Broadcast: ESPN2

Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL+ app

APC Game Picks