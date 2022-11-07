Packers HC Matt LaFleur addresses team’s injuries on Monday

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about injuries early and often in his Monday press conference after four of his players were seen in walking boots and/or crutches following his team’s loss against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Prior to the presser, it was reported that outside linebacker Rashan Gary had torn his ACL, which will end his 2022 season. LaFleur stated, “I can’t rule that out yet,” when asked if any of the other injuries that the Packers suffered on Sunday would be season-ending.

The most concerning injury appears to be to cornerback Eric Stokes, who was ruled out with an ankle/knee designation. LaFleur confirmed that the potential season-ending injury would be to Stokes, though, the team is still gathering information. Slotback Rasul Douglas has played outside cornerback as an injury replacement this year with Keisean Nixon coming off the bench as the team’s nickel.

It was also reported that running back Aaron Jones (ankle) would be able to play against the Dallas Cowboys after being pulled out of yesterday’s game. LaFleur said that there was “potential” for Jones to play but wouldn’t commit to it. If Jones can’t go, the team will lean on AJ Dillon and the recently-activated Kylin Hill.

There were no questions about receiver Romeo Doubs, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the rookie receiver suffered a high ankle sprain, which will mean he’ll miss a few games. For reference, receiver Randall Cobb and inside linebacker Krys Barnes both were placed on the injured reserve earlier in 2022 for high ankle sprains.

When asked about left tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed all but the two-minute drill in the second half of Week 9, LaFleur said, “We wouldn’t have put him in there if we didn’t feel good about it and if he didn’t feel good about it.” The Bakhtiari rollercoaster continues after Week 8 marked his first full game played since his 2020 ACL tear.

On a good note, it appears that receiver Christian Watson, who also was injured against the Lions, did not suffer a concussion in Week 9. Watson was pulled as a precautionary measure after he took a hard hit on Sunday after being concussed against the Buffalo Bills the week prior. LaFleur had the following to say about Watson’s situation: