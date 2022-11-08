Packers Reacts Survey, Week 10: Will LaFleur stick around for a rebuild?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We have a new set of burning questions for Packers fans this week about the future of this team.

First, where is Aaron Rodgers going to be in 2023? This team has lost two-thirds of their games this season and is on pace to be over the cap next year despite the fact that players like Allen Lazard, Elgton Jenkins, Adrian Amos and Robert Tonyan are set to be free agents. Rodgers is actually on a very friendly contract for a team that trades him, if the Packers are in the market to work with him on finding a new home. Hey, De’Vondre Campbell thinks Jordan Love is pretty good.

The next big question about 2023 is if head coach Matt LaFleur plans to stick around past Rodgers’ run in Green Bay. We’ve seen Sean McVay flirt with television and Sean Payton “retire” as an alternative to rebuilding the teams they’ve built up to a championship level. This might be a new trend in the sport, as it’s easier to take a year off and identify an underperforming roster with a star quarterback than build one up yourself after paying the price for salary restructures. Do you think LaFleur is in for a rebuild in Titletown?

Lastly, what’s your confidence in the team making a run into the playoffs this year? Assuming that the NFC East will take up three of the conference’s playoff spots, there is one highly competitive slot open in the NFC wildcard. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers have about a five percent chance of making the playoffs. The teams with a better chance of making it as a wildcard as non-NFC East teams are the Seattle Seahawks (33%), the San Francisco 49ers (32%), the Los Angeles Rams (12%), the Atlanta Falcons (8%), the Chicago Bears (5%) and the Arizona Cardinals (5%.)